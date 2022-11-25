China’s dictator Xi Jinping and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel held a meeting this Friday (25) in Beijing, in which the Chinese leader declared that his country “will do everything possible to provide support” to the Cubans, who, in his opinion, “face great challenges”, according to the local press.

Xi assured that, “regardless of the international situation”, the Asian country will not change its policy of “friendship” with Cuba or its “willingness to work” with the island to “protect international justice and oppose hegemony”.

For his part, the Cuban dictator, who arrived in China this morning for a two-day official visit, mentioned the economic crisis in his country and indicated that he has “the support of friendly countries like China”, according to the Cuban regime. on twitter.

Díaz-Canel conveyed to Xi “the cordial greetings of his friend, Army General Raúl Castro” and recalled that Fidel Castro highlighted “the capacity and firmness” of the current Chinese dictator, precisely on the day that marks the sixth anniversary of the death of the former Cuban dictator.

The Caribbean ruler also assured that he values ​​”very positively” the “theoretical and practical contributions to the construction of socialism” by Xi Jinping at the head of the Chinese Communist Party, said the island’s regime.

The Chinese leader expressed Beijing’s willingness to “deepen mutual political trust and expand practical cooperation” with Havana and stressed that relations between the two countries are “an exemplary case of solidarity and cooperation between socialist countries and sincere support between countries under development”.

After the meeting, 12 documents were signed, including a consultation plan between the foreign ministries of the two countries, a memorandum of understanding for the promotion of the New Silk Road, a plan by the Asian giant for infrastructure in more than 60 countries, and a memorandum for the “strengthening of economic and trade cooperation” between the two nations.

Likewise, a ceremony was organized for the delivery and reception of raw materials, school uniforms, cash donations, medical supplies and medicines for Cuba, which is going through one of the worst economic moments in recent decades, marked by a serious energy crisis.

Díaz-Canel arrived in Beijing this morning, at the invitation of Xi Jinping, after visiting Moscow and Ankara in recent days, where he met with the presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Cuban dictator’s previous visit to China took place in November 2018 and lasted three days: he met with Xi, with whom he agreed to promote friendly ties between the two countries, and several bilateral agreements were signed.

The current stay of the Cuban dictator takes place in an “anti-Covid bubble”, a closed circuit modality in which visitors have no contact with the outside world, complying with the strict restrictions that China has maintained since the beginning of the pandemic and which are revolting the population and leading the country to the worst economic performance since the 1970s.

Díaz-Canel’s trip to China is the first by a Latin American leader to the Asian country since the end of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, held in October and in which Xi Jinping was re-elected for a third term as secretary general, something unprecedented among his immediate predecessors, giving carte blanche to deepen the authoritarian trail of his period at the head of the local Executive, which began in 2013.

Cuba was, in 1960, the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, created in 1949.