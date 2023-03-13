Xi Jinping wants a “Great Wall of Steel” and dreams of Taiwan

a”Great Wall of Steel” composed by the Chinese military to protect “national security”. It is one of the objectives expressed by Xi Jinping in his speech at the end of the “two sessions”, the annual appointment with the plenary meetings of the Chinese “parliament” divided between the National People’s Congress (legislative branch) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (advisory branch). A necessity dictated by growing tensions with the United States and Washington’s maneuvers in the Asia-Pacific area, which Beijing describes or in any case tells as devoted to “the encirclement and repression” of China itself.

ActuallyXi’s speech on Taiwan contains no new elements. That the “reunification” of Taiwan is a “common aspiration” of all Chinese and that Beijing “resolutely opposes the interference of external forces, separatism and pro-independence activities and carry forward the process of reunification of the motherland” is not certain a novelty. All the leaders of the People’s Republic of China from 1949 onwards reiterate this. Indeed, here Xi reiterated his desire to “actively promote the peaceful development of relations between the two sides of the Strait”, without mentioning if not implicitly the possible use of force which on other occasions had been made explicit in a much more vigorous manner.

In any case, beyond Xi’s words, it is above all the facts that speak for themselves. Stin fact, many new officials have been promoted from the Fujian province, that is to say exactly the one facing the Taiwan Strait. Among these also General He Weidong to the role of vice chairman of the Central Military Commission. This is the former head of the Eastern theater command of the Chinese armed forces, the one who directs the maneuvers on the Taiwan Strait and who under his leadership has made a marked increase in presence beyond the “middle line”, the unrecognized but widely respected until Nancy Pelosi’s visit last August.

Taiwan increasingly a priority for Xi Jinping

There is no shortage of risks in the near future. For the first time, the Taipei Defense Ministry has publicly admitted that talks are underway to establish a US weapons and ammunition depot on Taiwanese territory. A few weeks ago, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu was received for the first time in Washington together with National Security Advisor Wellington Koo for talks related to the defense sector. And according to rumors, Washington intends to quadruple the presence of its military advisers on the island.

Not only. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is expected in the US between the end of March and the beginning of April. Tsai should hold a speech in New York on March 30 and meeting the Republican speaker of Congress, Kevin McCarthy, in California a few days later. Beijing has already sharply increased the presence of its jets and military vessels on the Strait over the past three years. Since August, they have increasingly crossed the so-called “median line”, an unrecognized but widely respected border until then. And in Taipei there are now fears that the next step could be to enter directly within 12 nautical miles of the Taiwanese coast, which would risk leading to a Taiwanese military reaction and therefore to a potential escalation.

But meanwhile Beijing shows itself to be a “responsible power” over the Middle East and the war in Ukraine

It is certainly not said that Xi wants an escalation in the short term, also because presidential elections are scheduled in Taiwan in January 2024 which could also restore the Kuomintang to power, which positions much more dialogue with Beijing. Not to mention the Chinese attempt to play the role of “responsible power” and “guarantor of stability” in various global theaters. After having hosted in Beijing the signing of the historic agreement that restarts relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, now comes the double indiscretion that is in some sensational ways: the visit to Moscow for a meeting with Vladimir Putin next week followed by an interview with Volodymyr Zelensky.

It would be the first dialogue between Xi and the Ukrainian president, testifying to China’s willingness to play a more proactive role in foreign policy, including the ongoing conflict on Europe’s doorstep. It is unlikely that China can really become the great mediator, but the position of facilitator can greatly benefit it in its relations with European countries and its Asian neighbors worried about the possible opening of a second eastern front. But the visit to the Kremlin earlier than what was said (expected between April and May) could also mean a willingness to try to play the part of “good cop” before passing the US off as a “bad cop” and creators of instability with Tsai’s visit. Taiwan, he always goes back there.

