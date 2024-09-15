Home policy

Xi Jinping wants to make China number one, believes journalist and author Adrian Geiges. For Vladimir Putin, the only role left is that of “little brother”.

China’s President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in person in recent years. What do the two autocrats have in common? In his new book “Front Against Freedom: Beijing, Moscow and their accomplices around the world,” journalist and author Adrian Geiges looks at the relationship between Xi and Putin. He says: Putin knows that he is Xi’s junior partner – and he is learning from his “big brother” in Beijing.

Mr. Geiges, in March 2023, Xi Jinping said to Vladimir Putin: “Right now, there are changes that we have not seen in 100 years. And it is we who are driving this change forward together.” What does Xi mean by that?

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin want to destroy the current world order. Xi and Putin believe that the world has been dominated by the USA so far, and now they want the world to be dominated by themselves. Both of them naturally talk about a “multipolar” world that they supposedly want to create. But that is just propaganda. Xi wants China to be the leading power in the world in 2049, 100 years after the founding of the People’s Republic. In all areas, not just economically, but also politically and militarily. He wants to make China number one.

Where is there room for Russia?

First of all, it must be said that China and Russia are closer than they have been since the 1950s. The big difference is that back then the Soviet Union under Stalin was the big brother and China under Mao was the little brother. Now the situation has reversed, China is economically much stronger and Putin’s Russia is the little brother. Nevertheless, both have a common goal: they want to restore the former greatness of their empire. Putin dreams of a Russia within the borders of the Soviet Union and Xi Jinping dreams of making China the leading world power again that it was for centuries.

To person Adrian Geiges, born in 1960, is a journalist and author. From 1990 he reported from Moscow, later from Hong Kong, New York and Beijing. His most recent publications are “Front against freedom: Beijing, Moscow and their accomplices around the world” and “Xi Jinping – the most powerful man in the world” (with Stefan Aust).

“We see that China is increasingly exerting military pressure, for example on Taiwan”

Is Putin aware that he is Xi Jinping’s junior partner?

Yes, of course he knows that. He even cited China as an example of how to successfully develop a country. And Russia is actually copying China in many areas. Putin, like Xi, is expanding the state sector in the economy again. He has also learned from China how to censor the Internet in order to maintain control.

Is it not the case that Russia wants to destroy the rules-based world order by force, while China “only” wants to change it according to its own ideas?

I see it differently. Of course it is true that Putin has wanted to expand his sphere of influence militarily for years and Xi is doing this primarily through economic means. And very successfully, for example with the New Silk Road, i.e. with global investments in infrastructure projects that have made many countries dependent on China. But we also see that China is increasingly exerting military pressure, for example on Taiwan.

Have big plans: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Beijing in May. © Sergei Bobylyov/Sputnik/AFP

The democratically governed island state that China wants to annex by force if necessary.

The threats against Taiwan are becoming more and more serious. China now has the largest military fleet in the world, and the danger that Xi Jinping will want to “solve” the “Taiwan problem” during his lifetime is real. This is not just lip service; he is concerned about his own legacy. China is also making massive territorial claims in the South China Sea, for example against the Philippines and Vietnam, and in the East China Sea against Japan.

“Xi Jinping has no interest in stopping Putin”

In the Ukraine War Xi has sided with Putin.

Exactly. Xi Jinping has no interest in stopping Putin. He keeps saying that a negotiated solution is needed. But these are just empty phrases, China has fully adopted the Russian position. According to this, NATO is to blame for the escalation, not Russia, which is merely defending itself. At the same time, China is supporting the Russian war of aggression economically and indirectly militarily. For example, by supplying Russia with dual-use goods, i.e. goods that can be used for both military and civilian purposes. Without Chinese support, the West’s sanctions would have done much more damage to Russia. Xi wants to help Putin out of this jam so that they can both take joint action against the West.

At the same time, China has benefited massively economically from the Western-dominated world order, which – as you say – it wants to destroy.

Absolutely right. That’s why I always say: if anyone can pose a threat to Xi Jinping, it is Xi Jinping himself. Because he is destroying much of what has made China successful in recent decades. Youth unemployment is very high and many people have lost all their assets because of the real estate crisis. The problem is that when a country like China gets into economic difficulties and domestic discontent grows, it often unleashes a wave of patriotism to distract from its own problems. The danger is that Xi will start a war against Taiwan so that he can say: let’s not think about these economic problems, now it’s about China’s greatness!