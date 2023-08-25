China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping had raised with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the border issue between the two countries.

The ministry added, in a statement, that Xi spoke about the need for China and India to properly handle the border issue, in South Africa on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Wednesday.

According to press reports, the statement said that Xi and Modi had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the current China-India relations and issues of common concern.

Xi stressed that China and India should properly handle the border issue from a bigger picture perspective and improve and develop China-India relations for the common benefit of the two countries.

The Chinese president also stressed that this will also be beneficial to peace, stability and development of both the world and the region.

The two countries exchanged fire in June 2020 along the disputed border, in the worst clashes in more than 40 years, killing at least 20 Indian soldiers, and four Chinese soldiers.