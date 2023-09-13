The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, finally met this Wednesday in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. The interview took place on the penultimate day of an exhausting visit of almost a week in which the Bolivarian leader visited various cities in the People’s Republic in search of support for the affected economy of the Latin American country. After the face-to-face meeting in the Great Hall of the People, a building reserved for major events, the leaders announced in a joint statement that they will “raise” the level of their “strategic partnership,” according to a statement released by Beijing.

Xi received the Venezuelan with a ceremony on the side of Tiananmen Square and accompanied him along a red carpet flanked by soldiers. After five years without visiting the Asian giant, Maduro sought to strengthen ties that had frayed in recent years of the pandemic and re-synchronize the hands of the geopolitical clock after awakening in a troubled world.

During the meeting, Xi stressed the mutual support of both countries “in the changing international situation”, celebrated an “unbreakable friendship” and gave his “firm support” to “the just cause of opposition to external interference” by Venezuela. . Maduro has replied that the ties between both States can be considered a “model for relations between the countries of the global south” and has praised the transformation of China “into a superpower committed to the peace and well-being and cooperation of all humanity.” .

Great financial support of Caracas

Beijing has been the great financial supporter of Venezuela for years, whose economy is suffering a deep crisis, for which Caracas blames the international sanctions of the United States and the European Union. The penalties have caused Venezuela, the country with the largest proven oil reserves, to struggle to sell its resources and access international credit.

In turn, Beijing has enormous interest in Venezuelan hydrocarbons; due to its voracious appetite for energy resources from the superpower, and also because Venezuela has been paying its debts with the Asian giant for years with barrels of crude oil.

Venezuela is the Latin American country that has received the most state loans from China: about 60 billion dollars (about 56 billion euros), according to the financial database of the Inter-American Dialogue analysis center. ”But China’s loans to Venezuela have dried up in recent years,” says Margaret Myers, director of the Asia and Latin America program of the aforementioned center. “Instead, China has focused on collecting its debt, with payments made through oil shipments.” A large part of these flows, according to various analysts, arrive in China after passing through Malaysia, to evade sanctions.

Venezuela, adds Myers, still has around 10 billion dollars (about 9.31 billion euros) left to pay off its debt with its Asian lender. Therefore, he considers it “unlikely” that China will grant more loans to Venezuela during the visit, “given the problems” it already has in repaying the existing debt. This analyst believes that Beijing continues to “maintain strong diplomatic ties” with Caracas. And Venezuela, she adds, “remains part of China’s broader energy security calculations.” But relations between the two nations have become a “cautionary tale” for many in the People’s Republic, “including major financial institutions,” she notes. “Confidence in Maduro’s ability to manage his country’s economy or to cooperate on projects of mutual interest remains very low,” she concludes.

During his long visit, the Venezuelan president even had time to broadcast a live edition of his television program on Tuesday. With Maduro +, propaganda in nature. The episode was full of references to the “historic” visit that he planned to conclude in Beijing, where he would go by bullet train after cutting the signal. He was going, as he said, “to meet the future, to meet with our brother president, Xi Jinping, to reach great agreements that will further elevate a historical relationship refounded by our commander, Hugo Chávez.”

The rapprochement with China comes at a time when talks between Caracas and Washington on a possible relaxation of sanctions – carried out in recent months publicly and secretly – have not yet come to fruition.

Since landing in China last Friday, Maduro has passed through the city of Shenzhen, the country’s technological vector, and Shanghai, the financial capital; He has also visited the province of Shandong, one of the main industrial hubs in China, and the destination of a large part of Venezuelan crude oil, according to the energy consulting firm Vortexa. In each of these regions, the Venezuelan leader has tried to promote cooperation agreements in different fields. In Shandong, for example, he announced his intention to twin this region of more than 100 million inhabitants (more than three times Venezuela), with the eastern Venezuelan oil states of Anzoátegui and Monagas, and thus exploit the “oil and gas industrial potentialities”. , agricultural”.

In the megacity of Shanghai, he went to the headquarters of the New Development Bank, the financial institution of the BRICS, to whose leader, former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, he confessed that they had “a partner, an ally, a friend” in Venezuela. Maduro has expressed his intention to become a new member of this international forum of developing countries, which has just opened to the entry of six new partners, after the summit held at the end of August in Johannesburg. The BRICS are “the great engine for accelerating the process of the birth of a new world […] where the global south has the primary voice,” Maduro said in an interview with the official Xinhua agency published last Saturday.

Chinese professor Jiang Shixue, distinguished professor at the Institute of Social and Cultural Research of the Macau University of Science and Technology, downplays the importance of reading in terms of accessions or blocks. “President Maduro’s visit is a common high-level exchange between two countries, and does not have to be linked to geopolitical considerations,” he believes. And he explains that any hypothetical new accession to the BRICS or its bank must be approved by its current members.

For Jiang, Maduro’s Chinese journey has aimed to develop and strengthen relations in various areas. ”Of course, due to the economic challenges caused by US sanctions, Venezuela’s economic situation is quite difficult,” she adds. “I think President Maduro would certainly expect to receive economic aid from China during his visit.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.