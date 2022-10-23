The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China ended exactly what was expected of him: the current President of the PRC, Xi Jinping, was re-elected as the leader of the Communist Party for a third five-year term. In addition, as a result of the congress, which lasted almost a week, the country received a new leadership – the Standing Committee of the Politburo, headed by the same comrade Xi, included his longtime associates, which further consolidated the personal power of the Chinese leader and his control over the party. About what will be the policy of China in the new political five-year plan under Xi Jinping – in the material of Izvestia.

Old timer and newbies

“I have been re-elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told reporters at a press conference on October 23 following the 20th Communist Party Congress, the most important event in the country’s five-year political cycle, which took place all last week in Beijing. This almost certainly means that during the annual legislative session in March next year, Xi Jinping will be automatically re-elected for a third term as President of the PRC.

This news, of course, did not become a sensation – since the spring of 2018, when changes were made to the Chinese constitution that abolished the previously existing restrictions on the number of terms for the chairman and vice-chairman of the PRC, everyone in the country and in the world was just waiting for the third term for Xi at the head of the party and the country will move into the category of an official decision. So in this regard, the Chinese leader fully lived up to expectations.

Nevertheless, the congress of Chinese party members was not without intrigue – mainly around who would enter the new composition of the Politburo Standing Committee (it has seven members in total). The number two person in the party hierarchy is Li Qiang, head of the CPC city committee of Shanghai, who headed Xi Jinping’s administration in 2004-2007 when he was the party leader of Zhejiang Province. Based on party tradition, this means that it is Mr. Li who will become the new premier of the State Council in March in place of Li Keqiang, who left the Politburo PC. By the way, in the Russian-language Telegram channels about China, there were even jokes that it would be extremely easy for the international community to remember the name of the new Chinese prime minister due to the similarity of his name with the name of his predecessor.

The remaining members of the Politburo PC were Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Cai Xi, little-known people to the general public, but, according to analysts, actively cooperated with Comrade Xi at different stages of his career. For example, Cai Qi, head of the CCP Beijing City Committee, who is now assigned to be in charge of the day-to-day running of key party affairs, began his political career, like Xi Jinping once did, from work in the provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang. In the recent past, he oversaw the holding of the Winter Olympics in China and is remembered as an active supporter of the “zero tolerance” policy for COVID-19. So his current rise is seen by many as a sure sign that President Xi’s controversial policies will remain in China for some time to come.

The passage of Xi Jinping’s longtime associates to the highest power structure was not the only joyful moment for the Chinese leader. Pleasant in all respects, for sure, one can also consider the unanimous decision of the congress participants to add to the Charter of the CPC a provision that the party is the highest power of political leadership, as well as to include Xi Jinping’s new ideas about socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.

However, to outside observers, the current congress is more likely to be remembered not so much by personnel decisions and innovations in the charter, but by one strange incident. During the closing ceremony of the 20th CCP Congress on October 22, 79-year-old former President Hu Jintao was essentially forced to leave the hall against his apparent unwillingness. Among conspiracy theorists, this gave rise to versions that Xi Jinping is publicly eliminating opponents in the party. The Chinese side passed over this incident in silence, although, most likely, Xi’s predecessor in the highest state post simply became ill.

“Strong winds, rough waters and dangerous storms”

What will be the policy of China in the new term of Xi Jinping, he himself has made it clear more than once. “We will be unwavering in deepening reform and opening up on all fronts, as well as striving for high-quality development and creating more opportunities for the world through our own development,” the Chinese president promised after introducing his new team.

One of the main and, one might say, monumental tasks of its own development has also been voiced more than once: as Xi recalled during the session, by 2035 China will “basically complete the implementation of socialist modernization”, and by the middle of the century it will turn into “a strong, modernized socialist state.”

However, the path to this good goal will be thorny, which the Chinese leader himself openly admitted, noting that “strong winds, turbulent waters and dangerous storms” await the new leadership. And these challenges for China are created primarily by the unfriendly international situation.

As early as October 16, in his pre-Congress speech, Xi signaled that amid the drastic changes in the international landscape, China intends to continue to maintain “strong strategic resolve and show fighting spirit.” Moreover, not only the spirit will be fighting – by the centenary of the People’s Liberation Army of China in 2027, the country has set the goal of forming “world-class armed forces” in order to improve the ability to protect the country’s sovereignty and its security. In addition, he warned other countries against interfering in disputes that Beijing considers internal issues.

Of course, this was primarily about Taiwan, in respect of which a separate amendment was adopted at the end of the congress. Whereas previously all party documents pointed to Taiwan alongside Macau and Hong Kong as places with which to “strengthen solidarity”, this has now given way to a vow to “resolutely oppose and contain Taiwan independence”.

This shift in emphasis did not come as a surprise. Even before the congress, Xi Jinping promised that China would “make every effort to achieve the peaceful reunification of the motherland, at the same time, at the same time, it would not promise to renounce the use of force in any way,” noting that this was in no way directed against Taiwanese compatriots. , but “is aimed solely at the intervention of external forces and some separatists who seek Taiwanese independence.”

– Xi Jinping has almost completely abandoned Deng Xiaoping’s course in foreign policy – “to sit in the shadows and hide your opportunities.” Under Xi, foreign policy has long been focused on the fact that the PRC is approaching the turn of a developed country, and should behave like a great power, responding rather harshly to all attacks. The Taiwan issue is very sensitive, and here China can respond more harshly,” the acting director told Izvestia. scientific director of the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Lukin.

At the same time, according to the expert, Beijing needs normal relations with developed countries, otherwise it will be difficult for China to maintain its economic development.