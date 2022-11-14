The G20 leaders’ summit, which will take place on November 15 and 16 in Bali, will be held in a context with reminiscences of the cold war due to the divisions in the Ukrainian conflict and the power struggle between China and the US., whose leaders will meet on the island for the first time.

The meeting of the leaders of the group (formed by Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, USA, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, United Kingdom , South Africa, Turkey and the European Union) serves as the final icing on Indonesia’s annual presidency in a year of unrest.

The host country has not relented in its efforts to create an inclusive dialogue forum despite the divisions, and the success or failure of the G20 meeting, initially created in 2008 to deal with the economic situation but later including political discussions, will depend on part of whether or not conversations flow.

These will be some of the main geopolitical keys of a summit that is being held in the middle of two other high-level meetings in the region, that of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations, November 10-13 in Phnom Pem), and that of APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum, November 18-19 in Bangkok).

Xi and Biden face to face

The covid-19 pandemic -and the Chinese confinements- are partially responsible for the fact that the leaders of the world’s two largest economies, the American Joe Biden and the Chinese Xi Jinping, have not yet seen each other face to face (although they have spoken on the phone ) since the first arrived at the White House in January 2021.

The long-awaited meeting will finally take place on Monday in Bali, before the summit begins, although neither side has offered great details about the meeting, quite contrary to the scripted anticipation of previous meetings between the leaders of the two superpowers.

the american president Joe Biden wants his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Bali to serve to repair the channels of communication and setting “safeguards” to prevent their rivalry from escalating into conflict, the White House said. A senior White House official told reporters that the ultimate goal is to set “safeguards” and “clarify the rules along the way.” “We do all this to prevent the competition from drifting into conflict,” he said.

The sparse information is in line with the cooling of the most important bilateral relations on the planet, at a time of deep disagreement between the two countries over the invasion of Russia – a partner of China – in Ukraine and the autonomy of Taiwan, an island that Beijing claims and that Washington would in principle defend.

View of a virtual meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

Putin’s absence

If there was a guest who could determine the course of the talks in Bali, that is Vladimir Putin, personally invited by the Indonesian president, Joko Widodo, with whom he met in Moscow in June, and who ultimately will not travel to the island, making it Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in his place.

The fact that Russia is part of the G20 has marked the group’s meetings since the invasion of Ukraine, and in None of the previous ministerial meetings of Foreign Affairs, Finance or Health, among others – has been able to agree on documents due to Moscow’s refusal to include references to the war.

With or without Putin in Bali, the war in Ukraine will be very present in the talks, with frequent – and not always seconded – parallels between the Russian invasion and a possible similar action by Beijing in Taiwan, and it is possible that the Ukrainian Volodímir Zelensky will participate digitally.

Two blocks facing each other

The Bali summit will also serve to take a closer look at the supposed blocs in the current geopolitical scene, with the United States and its European and Asian partners on one side, and China, Russia and the countries that maintain a certain equidistance between the two powers, such as India. or the Latin Americans, from another.

Both parties are expected to try to strengthen ties with their partners, staging an apparent division between democracies and autocracies, when Biden faces the summit trying to avoid at all costs a photo with Lavrov, in the absence of Putin, and another with the crown prince. Saudi Mohammed bin Salman.

However, Bali could also serve as an opportunity to build bridges between the two blocs in a divided but globalized and interconnected world, when it is speculated that China’s support for Russia, a country with which it sealed an “unlimited” friendship at the beginning of the year, has faltered as the war in Ukraine drags on.

The unaligned bet

The Government of Indonesia has gone beyond its role as president this year of the group, which in 2023 passes the baton to India, and has proposed to mediate in the Ukrainian conflict and offer a space for dialogue from neutrality.

More than half a century after the archipelago, the fourth most populous nation on the planet, hosted the Bandung Conference in 1955, the origin of the Non-Aligned Movement in the midst of the cold war, the country is recovering that same anti-gang spirit and has refused to disinvite Russia, as requested from Washington.

For Indonesia, this is a golden opportunity to elevate its role on the geopolitical scene, and it is more than likely that, given the expected lack of a document agreed upon by the group, the summit will conclude with a statement prepared by the presidency.

