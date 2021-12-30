The midfielder relived some episodes that seemed to have now established his farewell to the club. Then the arrival of the new manager changed everything

Two years after that famous jersey thrown towards the fans, Granit Xhaka goes back to talking about his relationship withArsenal which has never been as strong as it is now. The merit? By mister Mikel Arteta who believed in him and relaunched him, on and off the pitch.

Having arrived in place of Emery, the former assistant manager at Manchester City has given a “sporting life” to the talented Gunners who from the possible farewell from London has passed to the renewal of the contract. Speaking to the The Athletic, Xhaka he said: “It’s part of life. I got to the point where it was clear I had to leave. Then something changed with Arteta. He is the reason why I am at Arsenal today.”

“What happened two years ago (the shirt thrown towards the fans ed) made me grow and I think I can tell my children one day. Today I can’t say that we are best friends with Gunners fans but that we have got closer. They certainly love me more than they did two years ago. “

December 30, 2021

