Kontraste according to Dolby Vision recipes, 4K resolution, brilliantly bright light from two different sources, built-in speakers from Harman Kardon, fine outfit – the list of promises is long. So let’s take a closer look at the latest video projector from Chinese specialist Xgimi. It has the model name Horizon Ultra and costs around 1,900 euros.

The projector is housed in a neat housing covered in light imitation leather, which is more suitable for home furniture than the technical look of some other projectors. When it is switched on with the flat, lightweight remote control, it causes a fabric-covered front panel to purr downwards a little to reveal a window for the light to exit. At the heart of the projection system is a DLP chip that blinks on its surface with many tiny, movable mirrors to direct the light from the built-in sources pixel by pixel towards the screen.