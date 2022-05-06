Xgimi Aura brings cinema into your home, and don’t worry about the size of the room, because thanks to the 4K ultra-short throw projection it is able to project an image from 100 inches from a distance of just 20 centimeters from the wall, reaching up to 150 ″ to 44 centimeters. Plus with Dolby Audio, Android TV 10 and attention to aesthetics, Xgimi Aura is exactly what you were looking for.

Xgimi Aura 4K is the perfect ally for your thirst for cinema

Xgimi Aura offers a very impressive sound system, with 4 integrated 15 Watt Harman-Kardon speakers for crisp highs, dynamic mid frequencies and exceptional bass. The speakers also include Dolby Audio support, allowing you to enjoy every detail with immersive and dynamic sound.

Thanks to ALPD technology, Aura offers you 4K UHD for maximum sharpness and color rendering. With a brightness of 2,400 ANSI Lumens, it is capable of projecting beautiful images at any time of the day. Also, thanks to MEMC function it is possible to intervene on moving images to improve them.

As Android TV 10 might be missing, the projector grants you access to more than 5,000 applications such as Disney +, HBO Max, YouTube, Netflix and many more. Thanks to the presence of the Play Store, Google Assistant, the Chromecast function and the ability to play videos from external memories.

Xgimi Aura is not only a projector, but also a piece of design that can be perfectly integrated into any interior design. It also supports 3 HDMI ports, for additional external devices: Blu-Ray players, game consoles and set top boxes, 3 USBs, one optical output, one Ethernet and audio jack.

The MediaTek MT9629 processor, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory also complete the equipment. The noise is low, below 32 decibels and the declared autonomy is really excellent: up to 25,000 hours (4 hours of content per day for 17 years).

Xgimi Aura is already available in Italy on the Attiva website at the recommended price of € 2,499.00.