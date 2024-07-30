Mario Draghi’s daughter’s company closes in profit. Ok accounts for Sgr Xgen Venture

In the first year of full operation, Xgen Venturethe savings management company founded by Federica Draghi (daughter of the former prime minister), Paolo Fundarò And Daniele Scarincihas achieved remarkable results.

As reported by Milan Financethe company invested in five startups, totaling investments for a total of 24.8 million euros and recording an operating profit of almost 630 thousand euros. The operating result was 986 thousand euros in 2023, with available liquidity exceeding 830 thousand euros.

Currently, Xgen Venture manages two venture capital funds, the Xgen Venture Life Science Fund and the Xgen Parallel EuVeca Fundboth launched in September 2022. These funds, which focus on innovative startups and small and medium-sized enterprises in the life sciences sector, had raised around €150 million in two rounds of financing at the time of balance sheet closure.

The total net value of the funds at the end of 2023 amounted to 15.6 million euros for the main fund and 224 thousand euros for the parallel fund, with further fundraising prospects until December.

The five startups backed by Xgen Venture include companies in the gene therapy and cardiovascular device sectors, such as Genespire And Protembisselected earlier this year, and three additional oncology-focused companies selected in 2023: Page Therapeuticswhich develops compounds to prevent metastases, Nouscomwhich researches anti-tumor vaccines, and Tes Pharmawhich explores innovative treatments for oncological and metabolic diseases. The total value of the portfolio is close to 25 million euros, to which are added another 9.4 million euros of future commitments.

At the corporate level, Xgen Venture is led by a board of directors that includes Paolo Fundaròformer CEO of Genextra and current CEO of Xgenand other well-known members of the Italian pharmaceutical sector.

The company is controlled by the holding Xgen Partnerswhich reported a production value of 704 thousand euros in 2023, up from 232 thousand euros in 2022, also thanks to the consultancy activities for Genextra and the administrative services provided to the engineering company Tethys. Xgen Partners closed the year with a profit of 165 thousand euros.