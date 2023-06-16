At the Paris Auto Show held in October last year, XEV was also among the protagonists, which presented the YOYO MY23 in view of its debut on the Italian market. Debut that has finally been made official: in our country the new YOYO will be available in four versions Easy, City, Tech and Premium, all equipped with options designed, word of the Turin company, with the aim of “respond to the increasingly complex needs of the individual”.

Easy and City

At the base of the range we find the Easy, equipped with a 7″ screen with a practical and new interface and new connection for the telephone. It is available in Pure White and Space Black colors, and has a list price that starts at 16,990 euros. Going up the line-up we then find the citywhich unlike the Easy has a 10″ touch screen equipped with an immediate and interactive interface and supported by Apple Car Play and Android Auto: in this case the price list starts at 17,970 euros, with the car which can be ordered in Pure White, Space Black and Urban Gray colors and in the bright Fresh Lime and Electric Blue.

Tech and Premium

Space then for the preparation Tech, which is distinguished by the presence of electric power steering. In this case the livery of the bodywork is available in the colors Urban Gray, Midnight Blue, Mochaccino and in the super trendy Crushed Mint, previewed at the Paris Motor Show in 2022: on the Italian market it is on sale starting from 18,860 euros. We close with the version Premiumcharacterized by the presence of the new 15″ alloy wheels and the bodywork available in the new Crushed Mint colour, as well as in Prototype Grey: list price starting from 19,300 euros.

Battery Swapping

We remind you that, in all four versions that can be driven from 16 years of age, the XEV YOYO MY23 has a maximum speed of 90km/h and a zero-emission range of up to 150 km. But that’s not all: among the many strengths of this full electric city car, the system stands out Battery Swappingwhich offers a unique charging solution by replacing the empty battery pack with a charged one in 5 minutes.