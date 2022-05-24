Yolanthe Cabau shared endearing images on her Instagram today. Son Xess Xava went with a balloon to grandma Sylvia Sneijder, who is in hospital with a lung tumor.

In the images we see little Xess Xava walking towards his grandmother in a hospital bed. The 6-year-old male gives Grandma Sylvia a hug. Yolanthe writes with the short film: ‘Love you grandma’ and ‘you can do this’.

Lately it has become clear that Sylvia Sneijder, the mother of Wesley Sneijder, is not doing well. She was initially sent away from the doctor with the information that she had bronchitis, but while on holiday in Turkey, she was diagnosed with a lung tumor. In fact, her situation deteriorated so much that she could not fly back.

In the end she was able to return and she is now in a Dutch hospital.

