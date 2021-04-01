The candidates for the presidency of Peru, this Wednesday in the last televised debate. SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA / Reuters

Peru has needed three televised debates for the 18 presidential candidates – only two women – to present their proposals in little more than two hours each day: the one on Wednesday night has been the most lackluster due to the abundance of populist proposals from two of the candidates leading the polls with a voting intention of 11% or less. For example, Yhony Lescano of the Popular Action party proposes to solve the problems of the pandemic “with honesty”, and the extreme right politician Rafael López announces that on the day of the inauguration he will go to the United States “to buy 40 million vaccines” against covid-19.

Lescano, who has been leading polls since February, is a former congressman who for decades was a consumer advocacy activist. Although the party to which he belongs is of the center right, in the campaign he has offered to fight against the monopolies of pharmaceuticals and oxygen, and does not agree with abortion in case of rape. The politician has said that if he becomes president, he will ask the laboratories to provide patents for vaccines to be produced in the Andean country – despite the fact that it does not have an industry to do so.

For his part, López, a member of Opus Dei and the Renovación Popular political group, has announced that he will “immediately” expel foreigners who commit crimes from the country. The hotel businessman joined two other applicants for the presidency who have also based their campaign on xenophobia towards Venezuelan migrants who have arrived in Peru since 2017 – more than a million so far.

The economist Hernando de Soto assured in the debate on Tuesday that he was “negotiating” with the United Nations so that “the poor from other countries” do not enter Peru, while the candidate Daniel Salaverry – who does not appear in the polls – proposed to expel the country to Venezuelans who do not want to regularize their immigration status. “Those who do not comply with the law, with the support of the armed forces we are going to deport them on the spot,” said the politician who was a congressman for Fujimori -before he was a member of the Aprista Party- and today he is running for Somos Peru. Migrants became the protagonists of the block of interventions in the fight against crime. The candidate López read almost all his speeches, and for that reason he did not answer questions sent by citizens or the cross-questions that the moderators formulated. The three days of debate, organized by the National Elections Jury, were divided thematically around measures about the pandemic, education, citizen security and the fight against corruption. In the debate, candidate Ciro Gálvez, a Quechua lawyer, chose to intervene in Spanish and the indigenous language, despite the fact that he did not have an interpreter.

The only two female candidates spoke in the first session of the debate on Monday. Former leftist congresswoman Verónika Mendoza, who is a candidate for the second time, proposed an allocation of funds so that teachers can pay for the internet for remote education and improve the backbone that provides connection to the country, given that in the first year of the pandemic thousands of schoolchildren from poor urban and rural areas have not been able to take classes from a distance. The applicant for Together for Peru has also offered that the State temporarily control the production and distribution of medicinal oxygen, due to the deficit of this medical input during the pandemic. Regarding the measures to control the transmission of the covid-19 virus, the candidate Keiko Fujimori, from the Popular Force party, announced that in a government of hers there would be no quarantines, to prevent businesses from closing. In that sense, he agreed with López, who argues that there should be neither a quarantine nor a curfew to make possible the reactivation of the economy and of small businesses.

Fujimori, López and George Forsyth, another conservative candidate who is among the six with the highest voting intention, are in favor of private businessmen buying the vaccines, despite the fact that the pharmaceutical companies are only selling to the states.

Peru will enter this Thursday and until Sunday in a new rigid quarantine, which maintains the curfew, therefore, electoral campaign activities in the streets will not be possible.

