On June 13, an email summoned the media to an urgent appearance by the president of the Balearic Parliament in half an hour. Many of the attendees thought that they came so that Gabriel Le Senne, from Vox, could explain a new chapter in the fratricidal battle that the seven deputies of the ultra formation in the autonomous chamber have been waging for a year. Nothing is further from reality.

Le Senne had suspended his morning agenda to show his displeasure with the PP’s decision to support the raising of the LGTBI flag on the façade of the building during Pride week. Up to three journalists asked him if a fact that had not generated any controversy in previous legislatures deserved such a scene of crisis. He did not spare his attacks on the group: “The flag does not represent all homosexuals but rather a lobby, it is a divisive symbol. “It makes a part of the population uncomfortable.” Two years earlier, on his account on the social network

The president of the Balearic Parliament has sparked a new controversy this week by ripping out the photograph of the trade unionist who was shot in the civil war, Aurora Picornell, that the second vice president of the table, the PSIB-PSOE deputy Mercedes Garrido, had stuck to her laptop. Le Senne ended up expelling Garrido and his partner and secretary of the table, the socialist deputy Pilar Costa, from the plenary session for their refusal to remove the photographs of those shot from the civil war.

Far from apologizing for the episode, the far-right blamed his actions on what he called a “previous provocation.” The left-wing groups en bloc called for his immediate resignation while the PP, which governs with the support of Vox, described the event as “unfortunate” and protected him by denouncing the lack of neutrality of the two socialist deputies at the table.

This has not been Le Senne’s first controversy in the year he has been serving as the second authority in the Balearic Islands. Born in Palma in 1977, with a degree in Law and Business Administration and Management, he practiced as a lawyer in the Balearic capital until his entry into politics, on the rebound after the gap left by the head of the list Jorge Campos to go to the Congress of the Deputies. He declares himself liberal and Catholic and has a history of publications focused on religious issues, such as the book God made us free. Apology for Christianity and liberalism. His far-right trajectory as founder of the Libertarian Party in the Balearic Islands was supported by the articles that he periodically published in the media and by his X account full of opinions contrary to feminism, the right to abortion, euthanasia or the LGTBI community. Comments denying climate change or questioning the coronavirus pandemic, raising doubts about vaccines, also filled a Telegram channel that he suspended a few days after his appointment. “China is the factory of the world. Viruses, for example, today are all produced there. With American technology, yes.” In another of his publications he attributed covid to a creation of the United States: “The news that the virus was artificially created with American public funds should make headlines. Because is not like that?”.

In 2020, Le Senne had no qualms about publicly praising Franco’s regime. “Between Francoism and democracy we have enjoyed about 80 years of a certain peace and tranquility. The first 40, getting better: more and more freedom and prosperity.”

A good part of his publications strictly follow the conspiracy manual, full of hoaxes and falsehoods. With his appointment, an opinion article signed in 2023 was recovered in which he aligned himself with the conspiracy thesis related to the extreme right of the so-called Great Replacement. “In the US, above all, they receive Hispanic Americans, so perhaps in a few decades all of America will end up being Hispanic, no matter where. In Spain, between Hispanics and Africans, it is not clear where things will end, but it is clear that we natives are increasingly in danger of extinction,” he pointed out.

In recent months, Le Senne has been involved, along with his party colleagues, in a series of internal fights for control of the parliamentary group. In January, five deputies started an internal rebellion that led to the expulsion of Le Senne and the president of the party on the islands, Patricia de las Heras, from the group. The president of Parliament is one of the faithful to Santiago Abascal. That group of five parliamentarians has been reduced in recent weeks to three deputies, who have been involved in a new clash with the party leaders over the creation of an association. Le Senne is dealing in turbulent waters these months, for whom it took the president of the Balearic Islands two days to disfigure her behavior in the plenary session. “You can never disrespect people who are not there, especially if you are talking about victims, people murdered and the subject of events that should not have occurred,” she said in a session last Thursday. Two days before, she endorsed the initiative to repeal the law of Democratic Memory and Reparation of the Balearic Islands that her own party had helped promote.

