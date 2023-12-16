In 2022, more than 239 thousand Brazilians lived in Portugal; number represents 30.7% of immigrants in the European country

Portugal's Minister of Foreign Affairs, João Gomes Cravinho, said that cases of xenophobia against Brazilians are “tiny”. He stated that he repudiated prejudice and declared that citizens of Brazil are welcome in the European country.

“The cases [de xenofobia] may be traumatic for individuals in causes, but are statistically insignificant”, said Gomes Cravinho in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo published on Friday (Dec 15, 2023).

The Portuguese chancellor said that “for sure” there will be cases of racism and xenophobia, since, according to him, Portugal is a “complex society” with 10 million inhabitants. He highlighted that the country has laws to curb the practice and punish those who practice it.

“The cases are absolutely regrettable. There may be hundreds, thousands, but statistically they are a tiny minority”, he stated. “Without belittling or minimizing the reality that can be suffered by some people, we must also look at the context. And the context is one in which Brazilians are very welcome, they make a great contribution to Portuguese society and we really enjoy having them there”, he added.

According to immigration data from 2022, the latest released, Brazilians represent 30.7% of immigrants in Portugal: there are more than 239 thousand living in Portuguese territory. There was a growth of 17.1% compared to 2021.

The number of Brazilians in Portugal, however, is greater than what appears in the report (complete – PDF – 5 MB) from 2022. This is because the data does not include those who also have European citizenship.

Gomes Cravinho came to Brazil to participate in the 1st G20 preparatory meeting. He said it was clear that the relationship between Brazil and Portugal improved with the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). “Somehow, what has been said all over the world, that Brazil has returned, is something that we in Portugal feel”, he declared.

The Portuguese chancellor stated that he believes that “all conditions exist” so that the agreement between the EU (European Union) and Mercosur is signed in the 1st quarter of 2024. “Of course, some technical rough edges still need to be ironed out, but that’s not the problem.“, he said.

“If we sign, in 10, 15, 20 years from now, our circumstances will be the same; If we don't sign it will be others. If we sign, we will have the ability to take advantage of synergies between the European Union and Mercosur. If we don't sign, we will be in the hands of third parties. And this evidence, I believe, still needs to be completely understood by everyone, but we will get there, I hope, very quickly, in the coming months”, he added.