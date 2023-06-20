Xenonauts 2 finally has one exit date official on Steam, announced by Goldhawk Interactive with a trailer: the strategy based on aliens and sci-fi will be available from July 18th.

In short, five years after the release of the demo on GOG, Xenonauts 2 is preparing for the debut in its definitive version, which will see us control a military organization and its technological structures to face the extraterrestrial threat.

Set in an alternate 2009, with the Berlin Wall still standing and the Cold War at its peak, Xenonauts 2 tells how humanity discovered the presence of hostile alien units on the planet and how their actions were aimed at destabilizing the governments.

“You’ll have to engage in combat operations around the world to figure out what you’re dealing with,” reads the game’s synopsis. “Eliminate extraterrestrial forces in deadly tactical battles to recover research samples, allowing your scientists to improve your equipment and slowly uncover the truth about the alien invasion.”

“A vast variety of enemy types will keep you on your toes as you battle a multitude of species, each with their own strengths, weaknesses and fighting styles. Securing alien bodies to perform autopsies will give you insight into their potential weaknesses, allowing you to prepare accordingly.”