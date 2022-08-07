In an email sent to Japanese users, Nintendo shared a message from Monolith Soft’s senior director, Tetsuya Takahashi, who covered the recent Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

In the email, recoverable on the Nintendo Everything website and of which we make a summary, Takahashi tells the company’s future plans on the saga, however spoiling some things that could annoy those who have not yet put their hand on the title.

The debut is the classic thanks to users who have purchased Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and for the support they have given to the saga since its debut on Wii 12 years ago. According to Takahashi, the game is the culmination of the knowledge that Monolith Soft has acquired in recent years, and precisely because it is the culmination, for him it is also a stop point regarding the adventures born from the Klaus experiment.

This however does not mean the end of the saga, it is just a stop in his head. Tetsuya says that those who have played the title and the Expansion Pass can imagine what the new line will be that will take shape in the future.

In the meantime, anyone who is playing Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is recommended to take a tour of the points tagged with a question mark on the map, as there will be interesting encounters to be had.

Source: Nintendo Everything