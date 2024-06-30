Hirohide Sugiura, one of the founders of the company who believes Monolith Soft is still very young, shared some of his reflections online, probably so as not to relegate them to a context with such limited diffusion.

At the beginning of the year Monolith Soft has created a brochure that talks about the first 25 years of the company and reflects on its future, giving how main objective is to have an ever higher quality We are talking about the Xenoblade Chronicles development studio fresh from the success of the third chapter on Nintendo Switch, as well as numerous important collaborations with Nintendo.

A long and bright future

Let’s read what he wrote: “These 25 years have seemed long but at the same time short. Looking back, I have accumulated so many memories that it is difficult to choose just a few. There have been many twists and turns, but Every time a problem arose we faced it head onand dealing with them brought us to where we are now.

The number of employees has increased significantly since we were founded in 1999, and we now have three development studios and have been involved in many important games. However, I don’t think we’ve enjoyed enough of the satisfaction that comes from success and achievements. This is definitely a goal that Monolith Soft will pursue as long as it exists, although perhaps it will never achieve it. If Monolith Soft continues to exist, then we are still in the ‘genesis’ phase. I hope that the history of our company can continue for 100, 200 or even 500 years.“

When asked about his future goals, Sugiura said, “Instead of being satisfied with the status quo, we continue to aim for increasingly higher quality. As I have already said, as long as Monolith Soft exists, we will always be driven by not being satisfied with the status quo and aiming for higher quality. To this end, we are planning to increase efforts to create the foundations of an environment in which new leaders can emerge. Furthermore, we want to continue to be a company that makes customers happy. For example, beyond just gaming, we want to become a charismatic company by further expanding into the field of customer service.”

Monolith Soft was akey company to Nintendo’s success in recent yearsboth with Xenoblade, and contributing to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, the Splatoon series, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, to name a few.