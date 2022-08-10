the series of Xenoblade Chronicles has been on everyone’s lips in recent weeks thanks to the release of its third game, which is the entry to the franchise for many users. And after this, a DLC will arrive to finish expanding the story that according to many people is linked in a quite subtle way between its three video games.

It has recently been confirmed that the creator of the series and founder of Monolith Soft, Tetsuya Takahashi, shared a message to Japanese customers, one that has to do with the future of the saga. In addition to attaching a thank you to those who trusted in the proposal and advice for what they want to do with their respective projects.

Here the translation made by nintendo-everything:

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is also a stopping point for me. This title represents the conclusion of the Xenoblade story that began with Klaus’s experiment. While it’s a conclusion, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the Xenoblade series. It’s just a stopping point in my mind. I think everyone who played this title and the additional stories in the expansion pass can imagine what the future holds for Xenoblade.

It is worth mentioning that the history of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 It’s not over, not even in the base game, since next year we’re going to have a major expansion similar to that of Torna The Golden Country with the second title. So there is still content to see in relation to the exclusive enigmatic franchise of Nintendo.

Remember that this third game is available in switch.

Via: nintendo life