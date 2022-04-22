Following the release of the new trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (which revealed the early release date), Nintendo wanted to offer a further look at the Ouroboros (Uroborosin the Italian localization), mysterious giants born from the merger between two characters from the two nations of the game, Agnus And Keveswhich seem to play a key role in the narrative plot.

In the first image shared by the twitter account of Nintendo of Europe we can admire theUroboros obtained through theinterlink (the merger) of Noah And Myprotagonists of Xenoblade Chronicles 3militants respectively for Keves And Agnus. The creature’s having a sword could refer to its offensive nature.

Below we report theUroboros from EunieNoah’s childhood friend, and Taionstrategist of the nation of Agnus. In this case theUroboros it has, in addition to more distinctly feminine characters, the wings on the head typical of the breed High Entia. His role should be supportive, with an ability to resurrect fallen allies.

Finally find theUroboros from Lanz And Zenawhich, according to the words of Nintendo, will be able, in the role of tankboth to defend allies and to inflict massive damage on the enemy.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is expected for the next one July 29exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Nintendo Street Siliconera