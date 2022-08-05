Xenoblade Chronicles 3 returns to show itself in a new and short trailer with press quotesfrom the tone of course triumphal given the excellent ratings collected by the new Monolith RPG for Nintendo Switch.

The video has the cut of a TV commercial, so it really takes a few seconds: in about half a minute, we have the opportunity to see a quick montage of game scenes between interludes, dialogues, exploration and fighting, interspersed with some particularly enthusiastic evaluations by the international press.

As per tradition for an “accolade trailer”, this is a celebratory video that uses various press quotes to demonstrate how the game was really well received by critics. On the other hand, we have seen very high ratings for the Nintendo Switch game in the first international reviews, which is also confirmed by our review of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 published on these pages.

In general, critics have praised the excellent evolution imparted to a series that has already demonstrated great things before and is improving from chapter to chapter. In this case, an excellent story is associated with well-functioning gameplay mechanics, starting with a good combat system that introduces several new and pleasant features, in addition to the usual majestic world building as regards the wide environments that can be explored throughout the story. .