A big surprise Nintendo has unveiled the launch date of Xenoblade Chronicles 3new chapter of the franchise created by Monolith Soft.

The title will be available in Europe starting from next 29 July on Nintendo Switch. The software house also announces that the game will be released a Collector’s Edition exclusive to the My Nintendo Store which will include a Steelbook case and a 250-page artbook, all enclosed in a collector’s box illustrated by Masatsugu Saito.

We leave you now with a new trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, under which you can find further details thanks to the press release issued by the company. Good vision.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Trailer

XENOBLADE CHRONICLES 3 ARRIVES JULY 29, 2022 A new trailer shows unreleased elements and a preview of the game’s dynamic combat system April 19, 2022 – Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch will arrive sooner than expected! Originally expected for September 2022, the game will be released as early as July 29th. In this new RPG, players will embark on an epic adventure focused on the theme of “life”, which connects the futures of the two previous main chapters of this long-running series. As protagonists Noah and Miyo, players will lead a team of six characters to uncover the truth about the conflict between rival nations Keves and Agnus. Their mission will take them to Pian di Spada, a land pierced by a colossal sword. The new trailer “Xenoblade Chronicles 3 arrives on July 29th!”Reveals more details about this adventure set in the vast and majestic world of Aionios and the combat system of the game: Control up to seven characters in battle: as in previous titles in the series, the fights begin when you get close to the enemies. Players can take control of the six members of Noah’s team and other characters they encounter throughout the adventure and, using the unique abilities of each of them, employ a wide range of strategies.

as in previous titles in the series, the fights begin when you get close to the enemies. Players can take control of the six members of Noah’s team and other characters they encounter throughout the adventure and, using the unique abilities of each of them, employ a wide range of strategies. Class change : each character has its own class, with specific strengths. For example, Noah is a Swordsman who specializes in hand-to-hand combat, while Miyo is a Zephyr, capable of capturing the attention of enemies while dodging their attacks. As the adventure progresses, players will be able to change the character class to customize their team to their liking.

: each character has its own class, with specific strengths. For example, Noah is a Swordsman who specializes in hand-to-hand combat, while Miyo is a Zephyr, capable of capturing the attention of enemies while dodging their attacks. As the adventure progresses, players will be able to change the character class to customize their team to their liking. New Tuning system: under certain conditions, each of the pairs formed by Noah and Miyo, Lanz and Sena, and Yunie and Taion can use the Attunement system to give birth to a giant form called Uroboros. Each Uroboros has its own set of powerful moves, and deciding when to make this transformation can be the key to victory. The Collector’s Edition of the game, available exclusively from My Nintendo Store, will include a box illustrated by Masatsugu Saito, a color artbook of more than 250 pages and a steel case for the game card. More details on the Collector’s Edition will be announced shortly. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will arrive on July 29, 2022. A new trailer for the game reveals new details about the game’s story, characters and combat system. Related videos For more information:

