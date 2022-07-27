Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is Nintendo’s next game coming out for Switch and the technology behind the latest Monolith Soft has been reviewed by Digital Foundrywhich describes it as the game that takes console technology to a new level.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is a spectacular game, but the technological component left something to be desired: well this new title shows great improvements. According to Digital Foundry, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 offers better image quality thanks to a resolution that allows you to hide well when the game drops below 1080p in docked mode and 720p in portable mode.

Fast-moving scenes betray the effect and highlight the lower resolution, but overall it’s a big improvement in sharpness, although in some cases it can drop to the same values, lows of 540p in docking mode and 360p portable. Furthermore, the technique used for anti-aliasing still has some flaws, but it is also far superior to the previous one.

Digital Foundry also talks about improvements in character movements, especially the animations in the cutscenes that remain impressive, while the scenarios reveal superior quality overall, although it is easy to understand that this is still the engine created for Xenoblade Chronicles X on Wii U. .

In terms of performance, the analysis of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 reveals that the game runs with 30fps as a target, with a correct rhythm in the delivery of frames able to convey a good feeling of fluidity in the most demanding moments. However, performance varies depending on the complexity of the scenarios and the number of enemies in battle.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available from 29 July exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Eurogamer