Although there are still a few days to go until the official launch of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (July 29) some players already own their copy for Nintendo Switch, bragging about it on various forums and social networks. Needless to say, these places are already chock full of game spoilers.

By taking a tour on eBay it is already possible to find some physical copies of the game and the subreddit is already chock full of “spoiler” tags. Evidently someone broke the embargo. However, there are those who manage to do something different and at the same time not very smart.

The YouTuber Mutahar posted on his Twitter account an image of him playing Xenoblade Chronicles 3 a week before launch. It would already be serious but to add to the dose, he plays it on the Steam Deck! This means that not only was the embargo just a formality but that the pirated version already exists.



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



Nintendo will surely appreciate it. For everyone else, remember that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 only arrives in a few days, so just have a little more patience and beware of spoilers.

source: Eurogamer.net