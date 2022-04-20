Like Sifu, too Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was brought forward to July 29, an event that suddenly became rare from a unique one. A new one was also published for the occasion trailerin which we can see gameplay and above all the combat system.

The work Monolith Soft (not to be confused with Warner Bros. Monoliths) is focused on evolving the system shown so far, starting with a combat system that now involves the use of all six team members, thus able to fight simultaneously. Another novelty is the evocation of the Uroboros, very powerful giants that can be used by the different factions and created by the merger of two companions.

It also seems that the six team members may have different and interchangeable characteristics, allowing a greater strategic substrate, adapting the changes to the different situations to be faced. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will therefore be available on Nintendo Switch starting from 29 July. We leave you with the trailer.