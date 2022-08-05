Xenoblade Chronicles 3 it was launched last week with great fanfare and got off to a great start on both the critical and commercial fronts. According to the weekly chart of Japanese physical sales published by Famitsu, the open world action RPG was the best-selling game last week after three days in the market, with over 112,000 units sold.

This means that Xenoblade Chronicles had the best launch ever in Japan, surpassing sales of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (which sold over 97,000 units in the region upon release), Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (over 90,000 units) and Xenoblade Chronicles X for Wii U (88,000+ units). Xenoblade Chronicles 3 had a similar launch in the UK, where it debuted at the top of the weekly charts and saw the best launch of the series in the region. The game also reached the top of the Switch eShop chart on its debut.

Meanwhile, another new top 10 launch this week is Digimon Survive. The Nintendo Switch version of the game sits in second place with over 28,000 units sold. Meanwhile, LIVE A LIVE, which debuted at the top of the charts last week, has dropped to position # 1. 5, selling over 14,000 units in its second week.

On the hardware front, all consoles have seen an increase in sales. Nintendo Switch is once again the best-selling platform with over 73,000 units, while PS5 follows suit, with over 39,000 units sold over the course of the week. Xbox Series X / S, on the other hand, sold nearly 9,000 units.

Source: Gamingbolt.