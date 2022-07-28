Monolith Soft explains that the expansion will be as big as Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s Torna – The Golden Country DLC.

We have good reason to be excited about the imminent release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which will be available on Nintendo Switch starting tomorrow. July 29. Although the expectations of the public were already through the roof with this JRPG, Monolith Soft has been in charge of maximize these sensations with details about a world quite serious and much larger than expected.

It will be a fairly high volume of content that will not disappoint youGenki YokotaThere are only a few hours left for users to get their hands on the game, but the developer is already thinking about the future reception of the game. story DLCwhich will arrive in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 at the end of 2023. In the absence of knowing the details of the expansion, Genki Yokotafrom the entertainment planning and development department at Monolith Soft, wanted to calculate the size of the DLC through its contents.

“We will add a new story at the end of the Expansion Pass,” says the professional in the last interview made by Nintendo. “And we’re thinking of making your content volume as big as Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – The Golden Country. We hope that those who have enjoyed the content, as well as new players, can understand it.”

In this way, from Monolith Soft they trust that the history DLC of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be a success among the public: “It will be a fairly high volume of content that you won’t be disappointed“.

This interview also finishes qualifying the words of Monolith Soft when referring to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as the culmination of the entire saga. In this sense, Yokota assures that the franchise “will continue! I want it to stay like this for as long as possible!“As you can see, Nintendo will continue to promote this story through future deliveries, so if you are evaluating the purchase of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, remember that in our analysis we have defined it as an essential JRPG.

