Nintendo has released new information on the combat system of Xenoblade Chronicles 3next coming July 29. In battle, the protagonists of the third chapter will have a very specific role, which varies between Striker, Defender And Healer. Let’s find out more information together.

In battle, the characters of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 they are divided into attackers, defenders and healers. Each of these roles has its strengths and by learning how to use them correctly you will have a lot less effort in fights! The forwards they specialize in attacking and can hit enemies in the flanks or in the back for devastating damage. Their ability to lead team attacks makes them greedy targets for enemies.

THE defenders they specialize in attracting the attention of enemies and use parries and dodges to avoid attacks. In this way they protect attackers and healers, who are much less resistant.

THE healers they can heal companions, boost their attacks and defense, and even revive fallen allies!

We leave you now with the post released by the software house on Twitter, where you can find three short clips dedicated to the different roles in battle of the protagonists of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. I also remind you that if you want to know more about the game you can find more information in our previous article.

Source: Nintendo