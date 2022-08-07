With an email sent to Japanese players of Xenoblade Chronicles 3Nintendo shared a message from Monolith Soft’s senior director Tetsuya Takahashi in which he thanks fans and talks about the future of the seriesrevealing that it is far from over.

“Thanks to your support, we have released the third Xenoblade title, twelve years after the release of the Urinal for Wii in 2010. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been called the pinnacle of the entire series so far, and indeed it really is. We at Monolith have put everything we have cultivated over the past twelve years into it, “says Takahashi’s message.

The senior director later explains that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 concludes the events set in motion by the first chapter, thus representing a “stopping point”, but that it is not the conclusion at all of the series. Takahashi says that players who complete the game and venture into the story DLC coming out next year, which will be as big as Torna – The Golden Country, will have the tools to imagine what might happen in the future.

“Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is also a stopping point for me. This game represents the conclusion of the story that began with Klaus’ experiment. Although it is a conclusion, it does not mean that the series is over. It is just a stopping point in mine. mind. I think anyone who has played this title and the additional Expansion Pass stories can imagine what’s next for Xenoblade. ”

Takahashi concludes the message with a recommendation for players:

“I have a recommendation on how to play Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Some items are marked with a”? “On the game map. Even if you are progressing through the main story try taking a detour when you find these marks. There are many encounters waiting for you. . “