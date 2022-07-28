There are a few hours left until the arrival of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and on the pages of Nintendo a new interview with the development team has been published, where some interesting information about the game is pitted.

The developers of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 have talked about the huge amount of content offered by the RPG. Tetsuya Takahashi And Koh Kojima of Monolith Soft, as well as Genki Yokota of Nintendo, focused on post-launch content.

“This is something to consider after playing this game, but we will be offering an additional expansion pass. We will be adding a new story at the end of the Expansion Pass and are planning to make its volume of content as large as Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – The Golden Country. We hope that those who have appreciated that content, as well as newcomers, will welcome that of the third chapter with open arms.“.

We still don’t know if the DLC’s story Xenoblade Chronicles 3 it will be a prequel like that of the second chapter, so we just have to wait for new future details.

Source: Nintendo Everything