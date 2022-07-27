Although the story of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Unrelated to the previous two installments in the series, many people see this game as the end of an era. This is even the point of view of the developers of this title, who see this Switch exclusive as the “culmination” of the series.

During an interview with Nintendo, Tetsuya Takahashi, Senior Director and Creative Director at Monolith Soft, discussed the future of Xenoblade Chronicles. Although he sees the third title as the “culmination” of the series, this refers more to the gameplay, themes and mechanics we’ve seen since the Wii game, and is a “summary to move to the next step”. This is what he commented on it:

“This title is the third entry in the Xenoblade Chronicles series after Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and it’s like the culmination of the trilogy. The first installment shows how the main character and his companions who live in the world of Bionis, the god, use the sword that sees the future, Monado, to protect the world they live in and fight for the future. The second installment describes a story of finite and eternal life, in which the main character, who lives in the world of titans in the heavens, meets an immortal Blade girl and they work together to reach paradise. This third entry is a story about six young soldiers belonging to two hostile nations, set in Aionios, where the worlds of the first and second titles come together. Although some items and designs from one and two will appear here, you don’t need to have played the first and second games to understand the story or how to play. However, being a series of works, the underlying theme is constant and, in each case, the story unfolds from ‘the relationship between foreign things’. Also, I used the word ‘culmination’ earlier, but this title brings together all the themes that have been developed over the past 15 years since 2007, when development began on the first title in the Xenoblade Chronicles series, as well as the game systems, which They have developed throughout the series.

Although at the moment there are no concrete plans for the future of the series, something that makes sense considering that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 not yet on the market It is very certain that the Xenoblade saga will continue to evolve in the future. Although a fourth installment of Chronicles may take some time to arrive, the exploration of a new saga, or even a port of Xenoblade ChroniclesX for switch.

In related topics, you can now check our review of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 here. Similarly, this new game has already been completely leaked.

Editor’s Note:

This is something natural. While trilogies are perfect for encapsulating certain themes and stories into one group, it’s also possible that a Xenoblade Chronicles 4 be the next step for Monolith Soft.

Via: Nintendo