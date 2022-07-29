Following its release, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 got a new trailer, this time focusing on Noah, one of the protagonists. The trailer gives us a look at Noah’s story, as well as some unreleased scenes.

Combining the future of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, this title will take players to the world of Aionios, home to two hostile nations. Keves: a nation where mechanical technology was developed. Their armies are made up of units composed mainly of combat vehicles. They use mobile small weapon units operated by soldiers who ride them.

Agnus: a strong nation in the ether, a magical technology. Their forces are built around units specialized in ethereal combat and fight with small, mobile and autonomous weapons using aether technology. Six soldiers from these nations will take part in a great tale with life as a central theme.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch: if you haven’t read it yet, at this link you can take a look at our review.

Source: GoNintendo