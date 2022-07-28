From Monolith Soft they wanted to “be creative” and ensure that the territory will stand out for its gameplay options.

There is only one day left for those who are passionate about JRPG Enjoy Xenoblade Chronicles 3, a work that has already become the best rated Nintendo Switch game of 2022 thanks to the ratings of specialized critics. Knowing this, players can now prepare for a world that will not only stand out for its seriousness, but also for its big size.

It would have been easy to create variations on the landscape with textures, but we tried to be creative in a different wayKoh KojimaAnd it is that, according to the statements of Koh Kojimadirector and producer of the delivery, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will offer a surprisingly wide map: “We talked about it yesterday in the office. That the world will be incredibly large for this title. So I really did the calculation, and it turns out that the walkable area in this game is five times bigger than in the second title”, explains Kojima in the last nintendo interview.

This data can put several players back, but from Monolith Soft they claim to have taken a more focused approach to gameplay: “For example, it would have been easy to create variations in the landscape by preparing a myriad of textures, but we tried to be creative in a different way“, comments the producer and director. “In fact, there are many colonies where you can explore and enjoy quests, and if we put a lot of effort into adding a lot of detailed variations such as wall patterns, I think we wouldn’t have been able to offer as much gameplay as we have done”.

It was to be expected that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 would place us in a bigger place than previous installments, since its authors already consider this game to be the culmination of the franchise. Monolith Soft does not intend to put an end to this saga, although you can read in our analysis of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that his latest work is very long, deep and has such an exciting story that we already see it as an essential JRPG.

