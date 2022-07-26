Xenoblade Chronicles has received votes very high from the international press: it seems that the new exclusive for Nintendo Switch has hit the mark.

Multiplayer.it – ​​9.2

Digitally Downloaded – 10

Nintendo Life – 10

Screen Rant – 10

The Enemy – 10

VGC – 10

Vooks – 10

Destructoid – 9.5

Video Chums – 9.1

CGMagazine – 9

Checkpoint Gaming – 9

God is a Geek – 9

Inverse – 9

GameCentral Metro – 9

Nintenduo – 9

PlaySense – 9

Shacknews – 9

TheSixthAxis – 9

WellPlayed – 9

Dexerto – 8.5

COGconnected – 8

Comicbook.com – 8

Digital Trends – 8

GameSpot – 8

Stevivor – 8

In our review of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Christian Colli described the new title of Monolith Soft “a real geman unforgettable JRPG that takes a few hours to get going, but then wins you over with a long adventure in an enchanting world, an amazing cast and one of the most fun, versatile and intuitive combat systems around. ”

“Net of some technical flaws which weighs on the shoulders of the Nintendo console, the Monolith Soft title will also and above all appeal to those approaching the series for the first time and will not spend half the time scrupulously looking for references and links to previous episodes, but to reflect on the important themes that Tetsuya Takahashi approaches from an unusual and captivating perspective. Unmissable.”

In short, judging from the response of the international press it seems that the enthusiasm towards Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is unanimous and the current Metascore equal to 90 confirms it very clearly.