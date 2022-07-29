Xenoblade Chronicles 3 shows itself with a spectacular launch trailerwhich reminds us that the extraordinary exclusive for Nintendo Switch signed Monolith Soft is available starting today.

Received with very high marks, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a title with an engaging story and very well characterized characters, as well as a combat system solid and fun, capable of creating visually striking clashes.

“An epic story that connects past and future. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch is now available!”, Reads the synopsis of the video published by Nintendo, which arrives precisely in conjunction with the debut in stores.

Find all the details in our review of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and in the special with the 10 things to know before playing the masterpiece for Nintendo Switch.