Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has a very close release date, as can be seen in the new trailer. In fact, the RPG will not be released in September, as announced during the last Nintendo Direct. But it was brought forward to July 2022, in other words there are only two months left.

Nintendo has announced the new release date of the game with a new trailer in which you can also see the new combat system. Along with this feature, the developers have confirmed that there will be a special edition that will be exclusive to My Nintendo Store and will include both a steelbook and an artbook with roughly 250-page game sketches. As for the arrival of pre-orders, we will have to wait a little longer. For now they are not active yet.

Take a look at the # XenobladeChronicles3 Special Edition, which will launch exclusively on the My Nintendo Store! Stay tuned for more info on when pre-orders will open. pic.twitter.com/BJ8uIo19vI – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2022

Nintendo has made it known that there can be as many as seven characters involved in combat at a time and each individual party member can have a class that you can change during your game. Furthermore, the software house has decided to change the key art of the game. The novelty was announced through theofficial Twitter account.

We do not know why Nintendo has brought forward the release date of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 with this new trailer, which also presented some new elements of the narrative that will be exploited in the new title. Surely with the fact that it is just over two months away, it means that the project is in a good stage of development and it would be really disappointing if it were to be postponed, which we hope does not happen.

For now you can not help but rejoice in this novelty and start the countdown towards the release of the role-playing game, a direct sequel to a game that has been definitely loved by anyone who has played it and is also considered one of the unmissable titles. released for Nintendo Switch. And it seems that the premises for this new chapter really make us think of a very beautiful title.