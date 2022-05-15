Who will buy the Collector’s Edition from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 at launch it will be in your hands only one copy of the game on cartridgewith the rest of the content planned for this collector’s edition that will be delivered during the fall of 2022.

The confirmation came from the pages of the official Nintendo website, where it is basically explained that the Collector’s Edition will be delivered in two parts: at the launch, set for July 29, buyers will receive a copy of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on cartridge, while the the rest of the extras, namely a 250-page color artbook, a box with illustration made by Masatsugu Saito and an exclusive steelboook for the game card, will instead be delivered during the autumn, all without shipping costs.

“Note: Pre-ordering the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector’s Edition will receive the card version of the game at launch on July 29th.“, reads the note published on the official Nintendo website.”The other contents of the Collector’s Edition (SteelBook case, artbook and illustrated packaging) will be delivered to you separately at a later time (estimated delivery date: Fall 2022). All items will be delivered to you free of delivery charges.”

Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the Collector’s Edition

This is certainly an unusual solution, also adopted for the Japanese market and probably soon extended to North America as well. A possible explanation for this decision is that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was originally scheduled to launch in September 2022 and was subsequently brought forward to July, so perhaps there was no way to review the production and distribution plans for the game. Collector’s Edition material. That said, the solution adopted by Nintendo could make many of those interested in buying this collector’s edition turn up their noses.

We remind you that pre-orders will only be available through the My Nintendo Store and will come open in the coming weeks. You can find out when it will be possible to purchase the Collector’s Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 by registering your interest to this address. At the moment, the sale price has not yet been announced.

Staying on the subject, Nintendo recently presented two areas of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 through new official images.