At the time of the announcement of the early release date of Xenoblade Chronicles 3an anticipated sequel developed by Monolith Soft, Nintendo announced a Collector’s Edition sold exclusively through the My Nintendo Store, in Japan as in Europe. However, the company has press release also that, at least as far as Japan is concerned, special content will be delivered long after the game.

Basically, all the extras of this edition (theartbook of 250 pages, the steelbook and the external cardboard packaging) will be sent to buyers only after the day one of the title, more precisely by theautumn 2022 on. A particular choice that Nintendo has not yet investigated, but which is probably attributable to the recent paper crisis which is affecting numerous entertainment sectors (and not only).

At the moment it is not yet clear whether this distribution system will also be adopted outside Japan. In Italy a link has been disseminated through which it is possible show interest in receiving updates about the opening of Collector’s Edition reservations, but nothing has yet been specified regarding shipments.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is an open world action RPG that promises to improve and expand on previous episodes, which will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch from the next July 29. Among the novelties of this third numbered chapter we find the Uroborosmecha-like creatures that are born thanks to the fusion of two party characters.

Source: My Nintendo Store Street Nintendo Soup