Xenoblade Chronicles 3 confirms a success in the UKwhere it registers the best launch ever for the series on that market, also placing in the top 5 of retail launches for Nintendo Switch in 2022.

To report the data is the usual Christopher Dring, editor of GamesIndustry.biz, analyzing the numbers reported by the UK survey and analysis company GfK. According to reports from Dring, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has therefore recorded the best launch for the series in the UK, surpassing Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Xenoblade Chronicles X and the chapters for Wii and Nintendo 3DS.

Not only that, the game also ranks fifth overall in terms of best launches of 2022 on Nintendo Switch, always limited to the physical market, or games on cartridge, which is the one examined by these data. In this case, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 ranks under Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Nintendo Switch Sports, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Kirby and the Lost Land.

On the other hand, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been received in an extremely positive way by critics, as shown by the international ratings and also our review, so apparently the enthusiasm has also transferred to the public, who was actually waiting for this third chapter. as one of the biggest games of 2022.