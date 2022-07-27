If we count the rest of the platforms, titles like Elden Ring and some re-releases are ahead.

There are only two days left for players to have the new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 developed by Monolith Soft for Nintendo Switch and, after the various reviews and analyzes of the title, surely many are even more eager to learn about the strong points of the JRPG.

And it is that, if we look at the data of metacritic to take a general look at what international critics think, the third numbered installment of the saga has become the highest rated game on Switch so far in 2022with an average score of 89 out of 100.

Monolith’s game ratings are only matched by the fantastic Neon White, which registers the same note, while both are placed ahead of other notable releases of the hybrid console such as 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (88) or Kirby and the forgotten land (85).

On Switch, Neon White disputes the positionIn the general rankingXenoblade Chronicles 3 has to settle for being part of the top ten highest rated games, as there are releases on other platforms with higher valuation half. Elden Ring is the main protagonist, but other titles such as The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (whose Switch version has a lower score, 87), God of War for PC or Rogue Legacy 2 for Xbox have better critical acceptance, although benefited from having a smaller total number of analyses.

Although there is bad news regarding the collector’s edition of the game, which will arrive separately in Europe later, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has a date for its release on Nintendo Switch for this next july 29. If you want to know how our experience with him has been, we invite you to go through the analysis of the game that Jesús Bella has prepared after completing it before its premiere.

