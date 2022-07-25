It may not have the same damage as with leaking the The Last of Us Part 1 remakehowever, all kinds of spoilers are already circulating on social networks. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 thanks to the fact that the game was already leaked.

Now, it’s supposed to the launch of this title will be given on July 29but the physical version is already circulating through the streets and in stores they did not hesitate to put it up for sale, since it is a highly sought-after object and surely they even sold it with a higher profit than normal.

Be careful with social networks because they could ruin a great game for you. Image: Nintendo.

The worst of all is that the ROM is already circulating and, therefore, they are already using it in the Steam Deck. We have the proof below from the hand of a Twitter user who already presumes that he is playing Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

We have no examples at hand of what can happen to you if you play this title before its release or, alternatively, download it illegallybut according to the user agreement, Nintendo can remotely disable your console and you will not be able to play the game again.

Remember that the games are far from yours, you only pay a license to play.

We also recommend: Street Fighter 6: Ryu, Chun-Li and Guile will also come with their classic costumes

When does Xenoblade Chronicles 3 come out?

If you’re totally disconnected from everything and you didn’t know that a third installment of this series is coming, well, we’ll let you know that it’s almost going on sale and it wouldn’t hurt to have your switch to receive.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 comes out on July 29 on Nintendo Switch. Its price is 1,399 MXN in the eShop and if you buy it there they will give you the not inconsiderable amount of 350 points, which is enough.

In online or department stores, the price is around 1,349 MXN. Now that you know how much it can cost you, if you are interested, you can set it aside.

Share your opinion with us in the comments section. We are also waiting for you on our channel Discord and in Twitter to continue chatting about video games.