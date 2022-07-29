Starting today, July 29, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is finally available worldwide, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is an immense role-playing and adventure game, suitable for those who have already played the previous chapters and for those who want to discover this series for the first time. Nintendo has in fact declared that it is an excellent starting point for anyone who wants to approach the characters, settings and history of the saga of MONOLITHSOFT. Set in a world ravaged by a bloody conflict between two rival nations, Keves And Agnus, Xenoblade 3 is about six soldiers from both sides who find themselves united on the battlefield to take on a special mission. Once they put aside their hatred for each other they will have to find a way that allows everyone to survive and break the endless cycle of violence that plagues this world.

Nintendo has released the JRPG launch trailer online, which we can see below in Italian. Have you already started your adventure? While waiting for our review, let us know what you think of the first few hours of the game.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Launch Trailer

Source: Nintendo Italy