Nintendo announced that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Nintendo Switch will arrive sooner than expected. Originally expected for September 2022, the game will be released as early as July 29th. As protagonists Noah and Miyo, players will lead a team of six characters to uncover the truth about the conflict between rival nations Keves and Agnus. Their mission will take them to Pian di Spada, a land pierced by a colossal sword. On the occasion of the announcement of the launch date, a new trailer has been released that shows more details on the gameplay and the combat system: as in the previous titles of the series, the clashes begin when you approach the enemies. Players can take control of the six team members of Noah and other characters they will meet in the course of the adventure and, taking advantage of the unique abilities of each of them, employ a wide range of strategies.

Each character has their own class, with specific strengths. For example, Noah is a Swordsman who specializes in hand-to-hand combat, while Miyo is a Zephyr, capable of capturing the attention of enemies while dodging their attacks. As players progress through the adventure, they will be able to change the character class to customize your team as you like. Under certain conditions, each of the pairs formed by Noah and Miyo, Lanz and Sena, and Yunie and Taion can use the Attunement system to give birth to a giant form called Uroboros. Each Uroboros has its own set of powerful moves, and deciding when to make this transformation can be the key to victory. The Collector’s Edition of the game, available exclusively from My Nintendo Store, will include a box illustrated by Masatsugu Saito, a color artbook of more than 250 pages and a steel case for the game card. More details on the Collector’s Edition will be announced shortly.