Nintendo has announced that the final DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass, A Future Regained, will launch on April 26 for the Nintendo Switch. The story expansion also features new battle mechanics, such as the Combo Union, in which two characters can attack in unison, and the return of adult characters from the series, such as Shulk and Rex. Additionally, the Pyra/Mythra amiibo Double Pack will be released on Friday, July 21. By scanning the Pyra amiibo in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players will be able to change the appearance of Noah’s Swordfighter class sword to match the Aegis Sword: Pyra. When scanning the Mythra amiibo in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Noah’s Swordfighter class sword will match the Aegis Sword: Mythra. Aegis sword weapon skins can be used by all players who meet a certain requirement in the game. A software update will be released in the future. Finally, the amiibo of Noah and Miyo, the protagonists of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, have been announced.