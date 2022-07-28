Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches tomorrow, and before many get their hands on the game, the day one RPG patch is now available. The changes are reasonably minor and mainly focus on theExpansion Pass and on the accessibility of the game menu, as well as standard bug fixes, but ensures that passionate adventurers are ready to explore Aionios.

The full patch notes have been published by Nintendo and can be found below:

Added the ability to receive items distributed through the Expansion Pass. (After downloading the Expansion Pass, an “Expansion Pass” option will be added to the main menu, allowing you to receive the distributed items.)

The main menu can now be opened by pressing the X button while playing.

Several issues have been fixed to ensure a more comfortable gaming experience.

A handful of hours if you buy the players from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and this first patch should help them enter this titanic world. If you haven’t read it yet, you can find our review at this link.

Source: Nintendo Everything