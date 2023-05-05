Xenoblade Chronicles 3: A Future Reclaimed is receiving the first international reviews ei first grades I am excellentmaking it the highest rated original title of 2023, even though it is in fact an expansion and at the time of writing it only has 8 reviews collected.

In fact, we are referring to the aggregator site Metacritic, according to which Xenoblade Chronicles 3: A Reconquered Future now has a Metascore of 92really very high but still in line with what could be expected from the fourth DLC of a game of this caliber, already excellently evaluated in itself.

To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Xenoblade Chronicles 3: A Reconquered Future published just yesterday, also with an excellent rating, although it does not have a numerical rating, as we usually do with reviews of expansions and DLCs.

In the meantime, you can see below the first votes Metacritic has collected so far from the major international sites: