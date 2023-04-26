The latest DLC of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – A Future Regained – And available starting now on Nintendo Switch. The content is part of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass. The confirmation also comes via the official Nintendo Twitter account.

A Regained Future is set before the story of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 begins. It puts us in the role of Matthew who joins A in search of his sister, Na’el. Then there will also be Shulk and Rex from Xenoblade Chronicles 1 and 2, also there will be enemies known as Z and N.

In terms of gameplay, new mechanics have been introduced in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 A Future Regained. Precisely, there will be the Union Combo to unleash powerful attacks and also new classes such as the Monado Fencer.

If this DLC actually turns out to be as big as Torna ~ The Golden Country (here our review), we can expect many new side missions, new enemies, bosses and more. Of course, fans are hoping that’s the case.

If you still haven’t decided whether to play this expansion, we suggest you watch the video about the new combat and settings.