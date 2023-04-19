Nintendo announces the release date for “A future reclaimed”, latest DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 3the fourth of Expansion Passes dedicated to the title for Nintendo Switch. The DLC will be available from this April 26th.

Also, it was announced that the next July 21st double pack of will be released amiibo For Pyra and Mythrawhich can be scanned in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to get new skins for the sword of Noah. Finally, the Noah and Miyo amiibo as “coming soon”.

More details are available in the press release that we include following the trailer.

Xenoblade Chronicle 3: The Future Reclaimed – Date Trailer

XENOBLADE CHRONICLES 3 EXPANSION PASS VOL.4 OUT APRIL 26, WITH ALL-NEW NARRATIVE SCENARIO Pyra/Mythra amiibo release date revealed and new Noah and Mio amiibo announced 19 April, 2023 – The final DLC of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass* will be launched on April 26 for Nintendo Switch. The trailer Xenoblade Chronicles 3: A Future Reclaimed – Coming April 26th offers viewers a look at the scenario of Expansion Pass VOL.4 of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Set before the events of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players join a cast of new and familiar characters in an original scenario that connects all three chapters of the Xenoblade Chronicles series. Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed also features new battle mechanics, such as the Combo Union, where two characters can attack in unison. Additionally, the Pyra/Mythra amiibo Double Pack will be released on Friday, July 21. By scanning the Pyra amiibo in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players will be able to change the appearance of Noah’s Swordfighter class sword to match the Aegis Sword: Pyra. When scanning the Mythra amiibo in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Noah’s Swordfighter class sword will match the Aegis Sword: Mythra. Aegis sword weapon skins can be used by all players who meet a certain requirement in the game. A software update will be released in the future. Finally, the Noah and Miyo amiibo have been announced. Stay tuned for more information in the future. Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Aionios is the backdrop to an endless conflict between two opposing nations: Keves and Agnus. Through a chance encounter, a group of six soldiers from both rival nations decide to put aside their differences and work together to unmask a new threat far greater than that of their relentless battle. Players can join Noah, Miyo, and their friends as they traverse epic landscapes, battle vicious creatures, and struggle to break the never-ending cycle of violence that binds their homelands. As in previous games of Xenoblade Chronicles, battles begin by facing enemies directly on the field. Players can control Noah’s party of six, and throughout the adventure they meet other characters who can join the party as support characters. Each fighter has their own role in battle, allowing for different strategies. Their class influences the way characters fight, and they can harness powerful abilities, called Arts, to strive for victory. Each of the specific pairs in the group can also use the “Attunement” system and combine into a giant form called “Uroboros”. The fourth and final volume of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass DLC, “A Future Regained,” will launch on April 26. It introduces a new narrative scenario with new characters and places to discover. In addition, the release date of the Pyra/Mythra amiibo double pack has been announced and the new Noah and Miyo amiibo have been revealed. Note: * Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (European version) on Nintendo Switch is required to access downloadable content.



Source: Nintendo Italy