A strange fire opens Pandora’s box in ‘Kudryavka (perra de pelo curly)’ (Alianza Editorial), the disturbing work with which the writer Xenia García (Seville, 1975) has just won the Fernando Quiñones Unicaja Novel Prize. With the event, Pepa discovers that her ex-husband, a member of Opus Dei, is also a pedophile, and the story serves to reflect on secrets, child abuse and suicide.

“Years ago I read the news that a woman had discovered her husband’s pedophile material after 25 years of marriage, but instead of reporting it, she kept silent,” says García, who has extensively documented from many sources, one of them, a pedophile whom he met on the ‘dark web’. “I was interested in understanding what was going through his head, but of course, it was difficult for me to empathize with him,” recalls the writer, who notes the enormous increase in child pornography in recent years thanks to the expansion of new technologies, something that that the police officers who work against pedophiles in the networks and a judge informed him.

‘Kudryavka’, crude in substance and in form, also deals with sexual abuse in childhood, a scourge that affects one in five minors, as García discovered with horror. “We don’t talk about it enough,” believes this author, who laments the “brutal hypersexualization” suffered by girls above all. “I don’t know how we don’t put our hands to our heads when we see the pressure that girls are subjected to from a very young age,” she laments. Books such as ‘The consent’, by the French writer Vanessa Springora, published in 2020, served to begin to illuminate an issue, that of pedophilia, on which insufficient attention was paid, she assures her.

In his novel, he also focuses on suicide, “the ultimate exercise of human freedom,” García underlines, even though it is a decision that devastates those close to the person who has taken their own life “because a dead, you can no longer ask him why he did it. “I met four suicides relatively close to me during confinement,” says the writer, who in the book also explores the bowels of Opus Dei, which has suffocated the marriage of the protagonist.

“Opus has a great implantation in my city, Seville, and for many people, it is a control mechanism,” says García, who has made the leap to the novel after his story books ‘Cárceles de azúcar’ and ‘El trigo falling’. «There is no talk about pedophilia and suicide, nor about the attitude of the church in these cases. Literature must serve to put words in the abysses built by silence », he adds.

In ‘Kudryavka’ language becomes a central element. The short and dry sentences reach the reader like punches and help to visualize the world of oppression in which the protagonists live. “Language is a fundamental tool to show reality,” points out the author, who intersperses descriptions with other literary artifacts that attract attention, such as lists of celebrities who, in one way or another, are linked to one of the characters.